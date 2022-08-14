Police officers help reunite lost dog with owners after spotting the animal in Cannock Chase

Officers from West Midlands Police spotted the dog on Sunday and with help from Staffordshire Police officers, the dog, who is called Leo, was returned home.
Cannock Police tweeted a picture of the animal alongside officers with the message: "This dog was located in Cannock Chase by officers from @WMPolice earlier today. With the help of officers from Staffordshire we were able to reunite Leo with his owners shortly after.
"Thank you to PC's Poxon and Thomas for stopping."
