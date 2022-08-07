Cannock convenience store allowed to keep air conditioning units

The Londis entrance on Park Road, Cannock.

A previous retrospective application for the Londis in Park Road was refused permission in February because of concerns about noise and visual effect for neighbouring residents.

But a second application was given the green light by Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee on Thursday (August 4) for a 12-month period. This will enable the noise and the mitigating effect of proposed acoustic enclosures to be monitored.

In April the committee was told that the applicant was not aware planning permission was needed for the installation.

Property landlord Gurdeep Chahal, who spoke in support of the application at the April meeting, told the committee more than £100,000 had been spent on the new convenience store and the positioning of the units had been considered to minimise impact on neighbours. He added: “On behalf of the tenant I apologise the application wasn’t made in the first place.

“These units are essential for a convenience store. Without them they can’t operate.”

Neighbours have continued to object to the installation however. One said they have been unable to open windows in hot weather due to noise and their outside table was right next to the noise.

Councillors approved the latest application on Thursday after technical information was submitted to the authority alongside details of acoustic enclosures set to be installed around the units to reduce noise issues. The applicant has told the council it will take up to five weeks for the acoustic panels to be manufactured and fitted.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald said: “I always try to encourage businesses to operate and they have made every effort to address the issues. I think they have done everything they can.”

Councillor Val Jones said: “I’m happy to hear from the technical expert how the noise will be addressed.”

But Councillor Lisa Wilson said: “I’m concerned this has been going on for a year.”