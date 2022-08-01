Police appeal after 14-year-old from Cannock goes missing

Missing person: Ash Walker. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Ash Walker went missing at 8.30pm on Saturday in the Cannock area and was last seen in Newcastle-under-Lyme at around 3.30pm a day later.

The boy, from Cannock, is described as white, around five foot and five inches tall, of a medium to stocky build with short curtain-style hair – with red on one side and black on the other.

He may have been wearing a red and black checked shirt with light grey shorts and black crock-style shoes, Staffordshire Police said.