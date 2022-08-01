Notification Settings

Police appeal after 14-year-old from Cannock goes missing

By Thomas ParkesCannockPublished:

Police have launched an appeal after growing "increasing concerned" for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Staffordshire.

Missing person: Ash Walker. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Ash Walker went missing at 8.30pm on Saturday in the Cannock area and was last seen in Newcastle-under-Lyme at around 3.30pm a day later.

The boy, from Cannock, is described as white, around five foot and five inches tall, of a medium to stocky build with short curtain-style hair – with red on one side and black on the other.

He may have been wearing a red and black checked shirt with light grey shorts and black crock-style shoes, Staffordshire Police said.

Anyone who has seen Ash or those who may know of his wherebouts are asked to contact the force on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 707 of July 30.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

