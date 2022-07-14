Care Home in Great Wyrley filled with Disney Magic

Resident Margaret Robinson with Pippa Langhorne as Snow White with Micky and Minnie

Staff at Waters Edge Care Home, based on the Stafford Road, dressed in Disney costumes while residents enjoyed a Disney-themed day of activities.

The residents were also treated to entertainment from the Singing Princess Pippa Langhorne.

Britain's Got Talent star Pippa Langhorne reached the semi-finals of the TV talent show with her dog Buddy and was joined at Waters Edge Care Home by some of the Year 5 children from Lower Farm School.

Resident Margaret Robinson with staff and children from Lower Farm school

Claire Logan, care home manager, said: "It was such a wonderful day and so lovely that the Children from Lower Farm School were able to attend and join in with the Disney Celebrations alongside our residents and staff.

"We have a few residents who over the past year have been writing letters to the children at the school so it was great for them to finally meet their Pen pals, its wonderful and important for the residents to have interaction with the younger generations and it was big smiles and laughter all around the home."