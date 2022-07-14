30 travellers set up a camp of caravans on Cannock business park Travellers moved on after setting up caravans at Cannock business park

Notification Settings

By Nathan Rowe
Cannock
Published:

Around 30 travellers who set up a camp of caravans on a business park in Cannock have been moved on.

Avon Road, Cannock. Photo: Google
Residents reported seeing a police presence, including dog units, on Avon Road at around 5:40pm on Wednesday.

Police have now confirmed they were called to reports of the arrival of travellers on a business park on Avon Road in Cannock.

The travellers were issued a notice to leave the premises and police are still working with the land owners in order to support residents and businesses in the area.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called to a business park on Avon Road in Cannock at 5.40pm yesterday (Wednesday 13 July), following reports of the arrival of travellers.

"Police attended and found approximately 30 men and women had parked caravans on the site.

"We are currently working with the land owners in order to support residents and businesses in the area and have issued a notice to the travellers to leave the premises today (Thursday 14 July)."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

