30 travellers set up a camp of caravans on Cannock business park Travellers moved on after setting up caravans at Cannock business park

Avon Road, Cannock. Photo: Google

Residents reported seeing a police presence, including dog units, on Avon Road at around 5:40pm on Wednesday.

Police have now confirmed they were called to reports of the arrival of travellers on a business park on Avon Road in Cannock.

The travellers were issued a notice to leave the premises and police are still working with the land owners in order to support residents and businesses in the area.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers were called to a business park on Avon Road in Cannock at 5.40pm yesterday (Wednesday 13 July), following reports of the arrival of travellers.

"Police attended and found approximately 30 men and women had parked caravans on the site.