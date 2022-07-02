Cannock police officer joins Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton running guards team

PC Jonathan Vernon

PC Jonathan Vernon, a response officer based at Cannock Police Station, ran alongside the Baton, which has travelled through 72 countries in the last two years, through Scotland passing landmarks including Loch Ness and Calton Hill.

PC Vernon applied to be part of the police relay team in May last year and found out he qualified on his daughter’s birthday in December.

As part of the training to be part of the baton guards, PC Vernon had to complete various bleep tests, which he impressed the team with a 9.6 score, assessments and personal training sessions.

He said: "I’ve always been a keen runner, but this was gruelling."

PC Vernon and the West Midlands Police relay team each ran alongside the baton on its route through Scotland and are now preparing to join the route from Exeter tomorrow (Sunday) all the way to Alexander Stadium, Perry Barr, for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on July 28.

PC Vernon and the Baton Guards in Scotland

He said: “I can’t wait to get my running shoes on again and follow the baton on its epic travels.

"It was really refreshing to get the opportunity to chat with the baton bearers and the local communities whilst we were in Scotland. The spectators and athletes were very enthusiastic and appreciated our efforts to keep people safe during the baton’s route through the country."

He added: "Being involved in this has reminded me of how proud I am to be a police officer. It’s certainly a change from my usual policing duties and it’s something which I can certainly look back on as a career highlight."