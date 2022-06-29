Library visitors can have say on plans for cultural hub in Cannock

Cannock town centre

Cannock Chase Council has secured £20m from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund to support an ambitious redevelopment of Cannock town centre.

The 'cultural hub' could accommodate Staffordshire County Council’s library service, meaning it would be close to other amenities in a central location.

The site could also incorporate a refurbished Prince of Wales Theatre, two-screen cinema, café, bar and restaurant.

Proposals for any library service move are in their very early stages and will need careful consideration by the county council, community groups and other partners.

Two informal drop-in events will be held in Cannock Library on Saturday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 12 between 10am and midday, where people will be able to share their views with the library team.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture Victoria Wilson said: “Cannock has a superb library that is well used and so we want to know the views of regular visitors on proposals to relocate the service.

“The cultural hub would be an exciting development as part of the wider town centre regeneration scheme. The county council does have a strong track record with library service relocation, notably at Lichfield, Newcastle and Stafford.

“We are clear though that the offer to relocate our library service at the planned cultural hub is very much an initial proposal and needs further exploration by the county council.

“That’s why our library members’ views are invaluable to us.

"We hope they come along to one of the sessions for an informal chat with a member of our team.”