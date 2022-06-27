Notification Settings

Traffic delays following crash on motorway

By James Vukmirovic

Traffic on a busy motorway section was hit with severe delays after a collision forced a temporary road closure.

The collision occurred on the M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock. Photo: Google Street Map
The collision occurred on the M6 southbound carriageway between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock. Photo: Google Street Map

There were delays of up to 60 minutes on the M6 southbound between Junction 13 for Stafford and Junction 12 for Cannock after a collision saw the road closed off for crews from National Highways West Midlands to clear up the collision.

Forty minutes after the incident occurred at 8.02pm, two lanes were reopened to traffic, with the others remaining closed for ongoing clear up works, leaving around four miles of congestion on the carriageway.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said: "There are long delays of up to 60 minutes on the M6 southbound between J13 (Stafford) and J12 (Cannock) due to a collision.

"National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene working to clear the collision.

"There is approx. 4 miles of congestion on approach to this incident.

"Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time."

West Midlands Ambulance and Staffordshire Police, Fire and Rescue have been contacted for a comment.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

