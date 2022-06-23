Woman who didn't pay £200 after waste was fly-tipped ends up with even bigger fine

Waste was found fly tipped on Fishley Lane, Cannock

Fallon Arrowsmith, of Hardy Road, Walsall, pleaded guilty to a duty of care offence at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court after the waste was found fly-tipped on Fishley Lane.

On February 6 2021, evidence was found in the waste leading to her.

Cannock Chase Council’s environmental health department said Ms Arrowsmith did not have any details of who removed the waste for her, and therefore did not fulfil her duty of care.

She was given the opportunity to pay a £200 fixed penalty notice but did not pay.

Ms Arrowsmith failed to attend her first hearing and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She has now been ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £1,144.50.

The council is continuing to offer a £250 reward to anyone who provides evidence that leads to successful enforcement action against any person, business or other organisation involved in fly-tipping waste in the district.

Councillor Justin Johnson, portfolio leader for environment and climate change, said “Our zero-tolerance approach means that anyone who fly-tips within Cannock Chase District is likely to face enforcement action.

"Our environmental health team has a 100 per cent record of securing successful prosecutions for this type of offence and if you fail in your duty of care and allow rubbish to be fly tipped in Cannock Chase, you can expect to be caught and brought before the courts.

“We all have a responsibility to dispose of our waste in a responsible and lawful manner. If you hire a company to dispose of your waste, always ask for a copy of the company’s waste carrier registration certificate and ask where the waste is being taken, or you could be found liable and face a considerable fine.”

Anyone who witnesses fly tipping in the district is urged to report it to Cannock Chase Council by calling 01543 462621.