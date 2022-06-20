Cannock and Hednesford celebrating Armed Forces Day

The Union flag was flown above Cannock Civic Centre today

The Armed Forces Day was raised at the Civic Centre in Cannock today (Monday) as part of Cannock Chase Council’s contribution to this year’s Armed Forces Day, which takes place on Saturday across the nation.

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show their support and appreciation for the contributions made by those who serve or have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

In addition to this, a free community fun day will be held on Saturday 25 June between 11am and 3pm in Hednesford.

The Armed Forces Fun Day is being hosted by the Council in partnership with the Friends of Hednesford Park and Staffordshire Regimental Association. Our local Armed Forces community will also be supporting the event along with free activities and challenges provided by local community groups and the Museum of Cannock Chase.

Various activities and challenges will be taking place across Hednesford throughout the day including Hednesford town centre, Hednesford Station, The Museum of Cannock Chase and Hednesford Park.

The event has been made possible, thanks to funding from the Graham Burnett Trust.

In addition to this, a special Remembrance Service is being held at Hednesford War Memorial to commemorate 100 years of the War Memorial. This will start at 10am and be led by Rev. Paul Kelly of St. Peter’s Church, Hednesford.

Members of the public are invited to attend this event.

Councillor Martyn Buttery, the council's Armed Forces champion, said: “It is important that we continue to show our appreciation for the contributions made by our Armed Forces. It is great to see the community of Hednesford coming together to honour their armed forces and to commemorate the centenary of Hednesford War memorial.

"These events are a great way of honouring our Armed Forces and I hope everyone comes along and shows their support”.