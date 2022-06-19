Touch of celebrity comes to charity 80s event

Eva Abley meets Herbie at the Southan Antiques 80s day

Southan Antiques in Dunston, just outside Stafford, put on an 80s-themed charity day on Sunday to help raise funds for Donna's Dream House, a charity providing free holidays for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, as well as recently bereaved siblings.

The event was graced by an appearance from Britain's Got Talent finalist Eva Abley, with the 14-year-old posing for photos, signing autographs and taking the time to talk with fans of the show.

Eva Abley gets to meet one of her favourites in Chewbacca

Eva, who was there with her mother Kelly and two of her brothers, said she had really enjoyed the day and said she was still getting used to her new-found celebrity status.

She said: "It's been absolutely amazing to be here today and I've loved seeing all the characters and all the different cars, with Chewbacca and Herbie being my favourite.

"I still think it's crazy that I'm seen as a celebrity and I would never have imagined it as for a 14-year-old girl, it's just unbelievable.

"All I want to see from today is everyone having a good time and having fun, and it's been nice to meet people and have photos taken with them."

Brody Widdowson from Penkridge joins the Empire alongside Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper

Those in attendance also saw a range of classic 80s cars parked up in the courtyard, including Herbie, the hero of the eponymous films, the Delorean from Back to the Future and a red Ferrari from Magnum PI.

Alongside the cars was a soundtrack of 80s hits and members of North Staffs Stormtroopers Garrison walking around in various Star Wars outfits, including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, a number of stormtroopers and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

North Staffs Stormtrooper Garrison, including Shannon Taylor, help to keep the order at the event

For owner Tina Southan, the day had been about bringing more eyes to the antiques centre and helping to raise funds for a good cause and she said she felt it had been a success.

She said: "We've done 1940s events in the past, but after the pandemic, we just felt it would be a good time to do an event to bring people in.

"We've been very lucky to have friends who had got cars such as the Delorean and the Ferrari and wanted to be involved to raise around £1,000 for a cause such as Donna's Dream House.

"It also helps to move away from the stuffy old image of antique centres and we've had people of ages come here today to see the clothes, vinyl records and French chic paints and lighting.