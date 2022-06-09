Flowers planted around Cannock Stadium to spruce up the area ahead of Commonwealth Games

hte

More than 10,000 spectators will descend on Cannock Chase during the Games to watch mountain biking stars battle it out for medals.

Cannock Chase Council, Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, the Community Lottery funded, Chase Up team, and The Friends of Cannock Stadium planted the flowers at the Pye Green Road facility ready to bloom before the Commonwealth Games.

Cannock Chase Council’s cabinet approved £25,000, from Section 106 money from developers who built homes locally, in 2022 for flower beds, landscape improvement works and the inclusion of an eco-trail.

Plants of nine different colours, representing the official colours of Birmingham 2022.

Over the last few months, improvement works have been carried out on site including resurfacing works to the existing BMX pump track. Plans are also underway to develop a wheeled sports area as part of the future development works. This will have direct access from main car park, a further consultation and engagement programme will be launched in the summer.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, leader for housing, heritage and leisure said, "I am delighted with the improvement works that have taken place at The Stadium site so far, and there are lots more to come.

"It’s great that everyone has come together to get the beds planted. We are privileged to have the Commonwealth Games in Cannock Chase this year, so the planting in the Commonwealth colours, is an extra special touch.”