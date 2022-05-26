Notification Settings

People in Cannock urged to nominate carers for special award

By Thomas ParkesCannockPublished:

People in Cannock are being reminded that there is still time to nominate carers, work colleagues, friends and family members for a special award.

Councillor Julia Jessel
The 2022 Staffordshire Dignity in Care Awards are open until May 31 and recognise organisations and people who care for the most vulnerable.

Councillor Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council is urging people to make a nomination before the deadline at the end of the month.

Julia said: “There are thousands of carers and hundreds of care companies in Staffordshire all doing a vital job and it’s important we celebrate and thank them for what they do.

“Our annual Dignity in Care awards are a great way of recognising the high standards of care amongst our carers and care companies and I would urge people to make a nomination while there is still time. It’s quick and easy and can be done online or by contacting the team who can help you do it.

“There are also 10 categories to choose from this year, so there’s something for everyone. Please have a think about those special people and organisations you might know and get them nominated for an award.

“If any businesses or organisations are interested in sponsoring the event and ceremony and being part of the celebration, we still have opportunities, so please get in touch with the team.”

The awards are open to anyone who works in the care sector, care companies as well as informal and young carers. There are 10 categories in this year’s awards, including Newcomer to Care, Registered Manager, Care Team, Community Volunteering, Palliative Care/End of Life and Social Care Covid Hero.

People can find out more about the awards or nominate at staffordshire.gov.uk/dignityincare. People can also request a hard copy of the nomination form by calling 01785 355795 or emailing dignity@staffordshire.gov.uk.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on July 20 from noon onwards at Newcastle-under-Lyme College Performing Arts Centre.

