Newlife charity stores to create jubilee atmosphere in its shops

Newlife stores will be marking the jubilee

At the Hemlock Way store staff will be decked out in red, white and blue on June 2-3, with traditional garden fete activities taking place in store with a raffle for £1 per ticket to win some fabulous prizes as well as a guess the name of a bear competition for £1.

Across the road at Newlife’s Homestore there will be food stalls featuring samosas and cakes while the Discount Plus store will be holding in store raffles to win a Mystery Box as well as the chance to guess how many sweets in a jar for 50p a go to win a jar of sweets.

British bands through the decades will also be featuring on a patriotic playlist that’s sure to put you in the mood to boogie around the aisles.

Andrew Murphy-Hayes, head of Newlife’s retail stores, said: “We are planning a real celebratory atmosphere over the Jubilee Bank Holiday for people to enjoy and it’s a great chance to find those perfect summer outfits – look out for special offers coming soon!

“The proceeds from all the Jubilee events will also be donated towards helping the disabled and terminally ill children we support through Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children.”

Newlife raises vital funds for its charity services by working with over 300 leading retailers and manufacturers across the UK and Europe who donate items that would otherwise be destined for landfill, mainly customer returns, faulty items or end of line products.