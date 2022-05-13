The A4601 in Cannock. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A4601 just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.36pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcyclist on the A4601, Cannock.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.