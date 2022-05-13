Notification Settings

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after Cannock crash

By Lisa O'Brien

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" following a crash with a car in Cannock.

The A4601 in Cannock. Photo: Google
The A4601 in Cannock. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A4601 just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.36pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcyclist on the A4601, Cannock.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was given treatment on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

