West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A4601 just after 8.30pm on Thursday.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.36pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcyclist on the A4601, Cannock.
"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.
"The motorcyclist, a man, was given treatment on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment."