Van driver left with life-changing leg injuries after three-vehicle crash

By Thomas ParkesCannockPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A van driver has suffered a life-changing leg injury after three vehicles collided near a busy roundabout in Cannock.

Norton Road in the lead up to Five Ways Island. Photo: Google
Emergency services rushed to Norton Road, near to Five Ways Island, after reports of the incident on Thursday at 10.28am.

A white Ford Transit, a white Isuzu Grafter flatbed lorry and a blue Volkswagen Transporter were involved in the collision.

A man, the driver and sole occupant of the Ford Transit, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with a life-changing leg injury. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Both occupants of the blue Volkswagen were taken to hospital by land ambulance with less serious injuries. The driver of the white Isuzu sustained minor cuts and did not require hospital treatment.

Pc Helen Smart, of Staffordshire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and who may be able to help us understand the circumstances in the lead-up to the collision.

"Anyone who may have footage of the scene prior to the crash is asked to contact us.”

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 223 of April 21. Alternatively, email the collision investigation unit directly at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

