Concerns for missing 18-year-old woman last seen days ago

18-year-old Abbie Brew was last seen on Tuesday

Abbie Brew was last seen at approximately 1pm on Tuesday in Cannock, where it is believed she was travelling to Birmingham.

Abbie is described as white, approximately 5ft 8in tall, with red shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink top with a waist-length black duffel coat, pale blue jeans and black trainers.