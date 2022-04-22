Notification Settings

Concerns for missing 18-year-old woman last seen days ago

By Eleanor Lawson

Police officers are becoming increasingly concerned about an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

18-year-old Abbie Brew was last seen on Tuesday

Abbie Brew was last seen at approximately 1pm on Tuesday in Cannock, where it is believed she was travelling to Birmingham.

Abbie is described as white, approximately 5ft 8in tall, with red shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink top with a waist-length black duffel coat, pale blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Abbie or those who may know of her whereabouts are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 808 of 20 April.

