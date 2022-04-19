Electrical improvement works to take four months in Heath Hayes

Western Power Distribution

Western Power Distribution is replacing 1.2km of underground cables on the St Lawrence Drive and Attingham Way estates from Monday, April 25.

The work is expected to take four months to complete but once finished will help safeguard supply reliability to around 120 customers in the area, as well boost net zero ambitions to enable more customers to connect low carbon technologies, such as electric vehicle chargers and solar panels.

Rob Langford, WPD’s team manager, said: "This work ensures that we can provide a high level of service to these areas in the long term by improving the infrastructure and security of our electricity network, said Rob Langford, WPD’s Team Manager for the area.

“Our aim is to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum. We are currently working with Staffordshire County Council, other utility companies and local businesses and residents to schedule our works to minimise the inconvenience in the area,” added Rob.

Over £7billion is being invested by the company on its electricity network between 2015 and 2023.