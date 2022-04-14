Top bowls players to battle it out in Cannock for charity

Mel Evans MBE

The Les and Mel Evans MBE Invitation Classic will take place on Monday, April 18 at Heath Hayes Constitutional Club, the first bowling green visited by Mel as a six-month-old baby with parents Doreen and Les.

All funds raised at the event will go to The Mel Evans MBE Foundation, which aims to raise awareness of and funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease, as well as promoting the sport of crown green bowls.

The foundation is a newly formed charity by Lynn Pritchatt, who lost her partner Mel to motor neurone disease in 2017.

Bowls was Lynn and Mel’s passion, both playing together at the highest level for years, leading to Lynn incorporating the sport into her fundraising.

Lynn said: "I will never get used to this event not having Mel at the helm of the ship.

"We have endeavoured to ensure that the tournament has been organised to Mel’s usual professional standards.

"We hope both Les and Mel will be watching at greenside seats in the sky, sending sunshine for the day and thrilled that the tournament remains as popular as ever, as per Mel’s wishes."

The tournament will see a high-quality field which includes reigning champion Wayne Rogers, Greg Smith - the first man in the history of the event to win the tournament three consecutive years - and the in-form Callum Wraight.