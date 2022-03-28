Woman arrested after two young children attacked by dog in Cannock

Police at the scene in Cannock

The children and a woman were bitten by a dog on The Ridings, a residential road off Brook Vale, on Saturday lunchtime at 12.40pm.

The eight-year-old boy suffered a "serious facial injury" and remains in a critical but stable condition at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The six-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman are still receiving treatment for their arm injuries, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police said.

Now a 51-year-old woman, from Cannock, has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. She has been granted conditional police bail while enquiries continue, the police said.

Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101 quoting incident number 360 of March 26.