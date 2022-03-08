First class Hednesford artist ventures into 3D items ahead of Cannock Chase exhibition

Peter Mason, from Hednesford, with his 3D stamp phone

Peter Mason, known as the Post Pop Art Man, has graduated from flat pictures using stamps to creating entire objects including chairs and guitars covered in used stamps.

He said: "I am inspired by the Pop Art movement and particularly admire the works of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

"My portraits and images are created by recycling postage stamps into pixelated images to create portraits and designs both figurative and non-representational."

Peter gets commissions from across the world and is currently creating a 3D version of a Porsche badge before taking on the iconic Alfa Romeo insignia.

However, local art fans will be able to see Peter's work at a special exhibition which opens to the public this summer.