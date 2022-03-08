Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

First class Hednesford artist ventures into 3D items ahead of Cannock Chase exhibition

By Adam SmithCannockPublished:

A first class Hednesford artist is ringing the changes with a brand new series of 3D pieces covered in postage stamps including a telephone.

Peter Mason, from Hednesford, with his 3D stamp phone
Peter Mason, from Hednesford, with his 3D stamp phone

Peter Mason, known as the Post Pop Art Man, has graduated from flat pictures using stamps to creating entire objects including chairs and guitars covered in used stamps.

He said: "I am inspired by the Pop Art movement and particularly admire the works of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

"My portraits and images are created by recycling postage stamps into pixelated images to create portraits and designs both figurative and non-representational."

Peter gets commissions from across the world and is currently creating a 3D version of a Porsche badge before taking on the iconic Alfa Romeo insignia.

However, local art fans will be able to see Peter's work at a special exhibition which opens to the public this summer.

He said: "I am preparing for a one man exhibition at the Museum of Cannock Chase in August which will run until October."

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News