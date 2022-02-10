Multi-storey car park approved for McArthurGlen shopping outlet

The entrance to McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands

The McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands opened last year with 1,822 vehicle parking spaces for visitors. But research indicated that more spaces were needed because shoppers spent longer at McArthurGlen outlets than the time assumed when the Cannock development was originally approved.

The number of parking spaces is now set to be increased to 2,500 to meet visitor demand.

On Wednesday Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee granted outline permission for a multi-storey car park and realignment of an existing service road at the Mill Green development. The permission was given subject to a series of conditions, including providing 58 electric vehicle charging points.

A report to the committee said the majority of the facility will be 24.5m high, with two taller roof features reaching 32m and 34m above ground level. Detailed plans for the car park’s design will come forward at a later date.

Cannock Chase Council received one objection and one supporting letter in response to the application.

The objector said: “I feel it is inevitable that traffic on residential roads which are already busy will be affected. Since the opening of the retail park we have found it more difficult to pull out from our property onto Lichfield Road.

“I have noticed an increase in the number of vehicles cutting through Rumer Hill estate to avoid congestion around the outlet centre. Also of concern is the safety of the existing road network and its ability to cater to additional vehicles.

“I am aware of two serious accidents which have occurred recently and it has become common place to see minor collisions at the Mill Green roundabout. I would therefore question whether the slight increase in traffic which is projected in the application is suitable for the road network.”

The supporter, writing on behalf of burger restaurant Five Guys, said: “We have reviewed the plans and the justification and consider the proposed level of car parking is appropriate to ensure McArthur Glen Designer Outlet West Midlands is best placed to thrive and positively contribute to enhancing the visitor economy in Cannock.”

But committee member Councillor Paul Fisher was concerned about the impact on other town businesses if visitors stayed longer at the outlet.

“We are going to see an empty town centre”, he said. “And you can forget the town centre Levelling Up – it will be a waste of money.”

Councillor Mike Hoare said that if visitors parked for longer at the outlet they would be able to walk into the town centre.