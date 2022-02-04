Hednesford dancing stars to represent Team England at Dance World Cup

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 02/02/2022..Pics in Hednesford at Ellise Locke Dance Company (Paradise Studios), of a dance group that have been doing well and will be representing the company abroad. F-B: Holly Hope 14, Lois Hubble 10, Daisy Attridge 12, Alarna Langston 12, Tia Douton 12, Connie Fisher 14, Dulcie Rolley 12..

The girls, aged between 10 and 14, are part of Ellise Locke Dance Company in Hednesford.

They had only been competing for six months at dance competitions around the UK before earning this prestigious opportunity.

From over 3,000 entries at the England qualifying rounds, the group achieved a score of 91 per cent to come out on top and earn the right to perform in the week-long competition in San Sebastian, Spain.

Gail Fisher, mother to Connie, said: "We are beyond proud of all of the girls' achievements at qualifying for the Dance World Cup in Spain this year.

"Connie and her friends have excelled to be able to represent England at this prestigious event."

Dan Ralley, father to Dulcie added: "It's a fantastic achievement for Ellise and the girls to be representing England in the Dance World Cup in San Sebastián this coming June, their sheer dedication and love for what they do will ensure they will compete with the best the world has to offer.

"I am extremely proud Dulcie is part of this wonderful team and experience."

Julie Attridge, mother to Daisy, Lynsey Chell mum to Holly, Kelly Hubble mum to Lois, Jess Douton mum of Tia and Matt Langston dad to Alarna also spoke of their pride of the group for all the hard work they have put in.

The dancers and their families will be doing various fundraising activities over the next few months to help fund this opportunity.

They are looking for sponsors who are willing to donate big or small to their trip, or even products or vouchers that can used for raffles.