Line of duty creator honoured with royal award

Cannock-born Line Of Duty writer Jed Mercurio was at Windsor Castle to receive his OBE

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio was one of a list of high-achievers to be recognised with a royal honour after being presented with his OBE at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, February 1.

Mercurio, whose hit shows also include the political thriller Bodyguard and medical drama Bodies, was honoured for services to TV drama and presented with his medal by the Duke of Cambridge.

While now living in Nelson in Lancashire, he grew up in Cannock and worked as a junior doctor for four years at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton before beginning his screenwriting career with series such as Cardiac Arrest.

The first episode of the sixth series of Line of Duty, which follows the actions of AC-12 and stars Martin Compston, was streamed 9.2 million times and consolidated figures show the same episode was watched by 14.6 million people in its first 28 days.

Line Of Duty beat series such as Pretty Little Liars, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Doctor Who, Silent Witness and the Olympics to become the biggest title on iPlayer in 2021.

His latest series Trigger Point, a six-part ITV thriller about a terrorist summer campaign, again starring Vicky McClure, recently debuted to rave reviews.

Mercurio has taken his writing skills to another medium, authoring several books and a graphic novel called Sleeper with the writer and actor Prasanna Puwanarajah.

He also co-owns a production company alongside Hat Trick Productions called HTM Television, with programmes Bloodlands currently on BBC iPlayer and Stephen on ITV Player.

After being appointed an OBE in the Queen's New Year Honours, Mercurio tweeted: "I'm honoured to received an OBE, and humbled to have been included in the New Year's Honours List alongside recipients who've achieved so much more, in particular for their charity work and in the Covid pandemic".

Mercurio was at Windsor Castle to receive his honour alongside other prestigious names such as politician Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, who received an MBE for her work tackling social isolation.

The Labour MP stepped up her efforts during the coronavirus pandemic as millions faced loneliness due to lockdowns.

Her sister Jo Cox was killed in 2016 when she was shot and stabbed by a neo-Nazi outside her constituency surgery a week before the EU referendum.

Ms Leadbeater has represented the same seat occupied by her sister, Batley and Spen, since winning a by-election last summer.

She has championed the issues Mrs Cox had been passionate about, including building a compassionate and cohesive community in the West Yorkshire constituency through the More In Common initiative and Jo Cox Foundation.

Oscar-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins was knighted by Prince Charles for services to film, while solicitor Wendy Williams, neuroscientist Sophie Scott, fashion designer Kim Jones, product designer Jasper Morrison and engineer Peter Martin were all honoured.

During his five-decade career, he has collaborated with renowned directors such as the Coen brothers, Sam Mendes and Denis Villeneuve on blockbusters including Sid & Nancy (1986), Fargo (1996), Blade Runner 2049 (2017) and 1917 (2019).