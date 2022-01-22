Fire crews battle two major fires in Cannock

Footage from the incident show plumes of smoke rising

Crews from Cannock and Lichfield have been sent to the scene in the Heath Hayes area where the incident was ongoing at 5.30pm.

The fire service received a call at 3.34pm to fires on Stokes Lane off Norton Road.

It has cause traffic congestion back into Norton Canes, Hednesford Road and Heath Hayes, Cannock Road.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received an initial call at 3.34pm

"We mobilised crews from Cannock and Lichfield fire stations.

"There are two separate fires, the incident ongoing with two appliances still in attendance."

Nearby resident Brittany Woolley said: "I was just looking out the lounge window and thought 'is that smoke' so I popped upstairs to take a look and found it was coming from the woods behind Heath Hayes FC."