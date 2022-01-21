Man killed in A460 crash near Cannock

The crash happened on the A460 Uxbridge Street, Hednesford, at around 11am on Thursday.

An air ambulance was scrambled but the driver of the car was confirmed dead at the scene.

Three ambulances and a paramedic officer were also called to the area.

A female passenger was assessed but did not need hospital treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a single-car collision on Uxbridge Street, Hednesford, at 11.03am.

"Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

"Crews arrived to find the driver of the car, a man, in a critical condition. Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff and emergency services, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.