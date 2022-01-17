Cannock 11-year-old set for charity haircut after three years growing his locks

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 13/01/2022 Lennon Wright age 11 from Cannock is growing her hair and shaving it for charity for Little Princess Trust because and to donate my hair to make a wig for kids..

Lennon Wright, who goes to Littleton Green Community School, in Huntington, decided to grow his hair when he was just eight.

It was so he could raise money for shaving his head, while also making good use of the hair by donating it to be used to make a wig for children have lost their hair to cancer.

Lennon's mother, Abbie Wright, said: "I don't know where it came from. He just asked if he could grow his hair to donate and we said of course.

"He's been growing it since he was eight and we are so proud of him.

"He asked when he was so young, but has stuck with it, and to go to school with his hair long is so brave.

Currently Lennon has raised £1,327 and has a fundraising event, at which he will shave his head, planned for the end of the month.

The event will take place at The Bridge Inn, Cannock, on January 29, at 3.30pm, which will see a raffle, open mic and Lennon's haircut.

Abbie added: "A lot of companies locally have donated prizes for the raffle. We had Bag a Bargain in Bridgtown donate an UNO game, Beauty by Holly donated a voucher for any treatment and Cecil's Confectionery donated a hamper.

"There’s been loads of donations, people have been very generous.

"The Station in Cannock have donated tickets to any gig for two people as well, while Party Faces Hednesford will provide pre-made swords to give out at the event.