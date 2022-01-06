Body found in search for missing Staffordshire man

Police found the body on Thursday morning

Detectives from Staffordshire Police have called off the search for George Horton, who was last seen in Hednesford on Wednesday.

The body of a man, believed to be the 57-year-old, was found in the Cannock area shortly after 11am on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, of the force’s southern investigation team, said: "George’s family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially-trained officers."

Formal identification will take place in due course.