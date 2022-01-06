Notification Settings

Body found in search for missing Staffordshire man

By Lisa O'BrienCannockPublished:

Police searching for a man who went missing earlier this week have found a body.

Police found the body on Thursday morning

Detectives from Staffordshire Police have called off the search for George Horton, who was last seen in Hednesford on Wednesday.

The body of a man, believed to be the 57-year-old, was found in the Cannock area shortly after 11am on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, of the force’s southern investigation team, said: "George’s family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this very difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially-trained officers."

Formal identification will take place in due course.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and details are being passed on to the coroner.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

