Arrest after car flips on its roof injuring woman and boy, 5

The crash happened on the Bridgtown roundabout on the A34 near Cannock. Photo: Google

Police were called at 6.20pm on Thursday to the A34 Bridgetown Island after witnesses reported a silver Skoda Fabia in collision with a blue Toyota Hilux.

Officers found the Toyota on its roof, with a 33-year-old woman trapped under the vehicle, while a five-year-old boy was also injured.

Firefighters from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service assisted the casualties and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The woman’s injuries are believed to be serious and she remains in a stable condition in hospital.

"The boy is understood to have sustained minor injuries but also remains in hospital.

"A 33-year-old man from the Wolverhampton area was detained a short time later.

"He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

"He remains in police custody while inquiries continue."

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at the time of the collision to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 567 of 23 December.