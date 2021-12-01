Traveller family allowed larger utility block

An image of the land at Lime Lane in Norton Canes, which is set to become a residential site. Photo: Google Street View

Plans for the gypsy and traveller site at Lime Lane, Norton Canes, were approved by Cannock Chase Council last year, providing space for up to 10 caravans and a utility block.

Planning committee members have now permitted a new application seeking changes to the utility block.

Councillor Mike Hoare said: “The site is really well maintained and kept in a great condition. I can’t see any problem with this application.”

Raymond Clee, one of the site’s residents, said: "Thank you for giving me permission to build a site for me and my children.

"I’m here to ask for an extension to the utility building to put a couple of wheelchair accesses in and make it bigger.

"There are 17 of us now. We’re a close-knit family and we all eat and drink together."

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application also explained there were special circumstances for approving it.

It stated: "The utility building in the approved scheme was drawn up in consultation with Mr Clee, and reflected his then requirements.

"Based on discussions within the family he is now seeking permission for the larger building.

"Both Mr Clee’s daughters-in-law are expecting, so there will be nine children living on the site.

"Mr Clee has been suffering from poor health and reduced mobility.

"The building has been designed so the dayroom, entrance hall and one of the washrooms are fully wheelchair accessible."