Popular Cannock bar reopens after minor fire

The aftermath of the fire in Cannock. Photo: Steve Brough

The fire at Bar Sport on High Green is believed to have caused by a small electrical fault.

Despite the drama of smoke pouring out of the building, minimal damage was caused and the bar reopened a day and a half later.

Scott Murray, the bar owner, praised how quickly firefighters were on the scene.

He said: "Minimal damage was caused so we didn’t need to do much, just some electric work and replace some ceiling tiles.

"It was a small electrical fault, we were back open within a day and half.

"The fire service were brilliant, they were there with tremendous speed – our local fire brigade are great."

Nobody suffered any injuries as a result of the fire and Cannock fire brigade were quick to respond and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 4.10pm on November 17 with crews using two hose-reel jets and four breathing apparatus as they battled the flames.