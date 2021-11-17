The aftermath of the fire in Cannock. Photo: Steve Brough

Bar Sport on High Green has been left damaged after the blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

Footage shared on social media showed thick grey and black smoke pouring into Cannock town centre but nobody is thought to have been hurt.

The front of the bar appeared to have suffered major damage including to the ceiling, but the bar posted on social media to reassure customers the events suite had not been damaged.

A Facebook post thanked people for their good wishes and added: "We've had a small fire at the front of Bar Sport this afternoon.

"We're pleased to report that all staff and customers are safe.

"Thanks to the quick response of our staff and the Cannock fire brigade, the damage was minimal and we will be reopening very soon.

"The Premier Suite was unaffected and events will carry on as normal."

Firefighters were called at around 4.10pm, with crews from Cannock, Penkridge and Stafford still at the scene two hours later.

Crews were using two hose-reel jets and four breathing apparatus as they battled the flames, and the nearby area was cordoned off.

Police officers were also at the scene managing nearby road closures.

Bar sport in Cannock on fire pic.twitter.com/JhdAoFE4HF — Ads81 (@Ads8110) November 17, 2021

Cannock resident Steve Brough walked through the town centre just after 6pm and saw smoke still coming out of the building.

"I remember when the bar first opened and I've been a lot of times," he said.

"As I walked through the town earlier tonight I saw the fire and sure enough there were two fire engines there using water to put out the fire.

"There was still a lot of smoke coming out of the side door. And it was pitch black inside, you could see some of the ceiling had come down.

"It's such a shame."

A spokeswoman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Services are currently at the scene of a fire inside Bar Sport, High Green, Cannock, after being called at 4.10pm this afternoon.

"Crews from Cannock, Penkridge and Stafford attended the incident. Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets are being used."

The bar shows live sports on its many TVs and regularly holds events with well-known boxers and other sports stars.