Museum aims to help youngsters discover magic of Christmas

Museum of Cannock chase 'Mission Chritmas'. Pictured left, Diane Lear-Hargreaves and Trish Beckley.

Although the museum was closed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic staff are hoping that children will want to help them rediscover the hidden joy of this time of the year.

As part of the challenge children will be asked to complete various activities.

These will include writing a letter to Santa Claus during a visit to the North Pole post room.

They will also visit the Elves workshop where they will be asked to help make toys.

During their stay they will also get to make a bird feeder in the Woodland Ranger's Station.

Diane Lear-Hargreaves, education assistant, said: "We are hoping children will want to help find the magic of Christmas so that the bells can jingle, stars can twinkle and wishes can be granted.

Having completed the activities they will get to meet Father Christmas.

"This will take place at allocated times and we are hoping that children will come forward and help us save the magic of Christmas."

"There will be three time slots for visits and these will be at 10am, 11.30am and 1pm.

"We recommend children are aged between four and eight-years-old, with the minimum of three years to qualify for a gift.

"We can cater for more than 40 people but advise people to book early by calling the museum on 01543 877666.

"Telephone lines are open from Monday to Saturday but we must warn that places are being quickly filled."