Festive Fiction event to be held at Cannock museum

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......04/11/2021 Museum of Cannock chase meet the authors event called 'festive fiction' , on the 26th Nov. Pictured, Kim Nash and Louise Booth..

The Festive Fiction event is to be staged at the museum from 6pm to 8pm on November 26.

It will feature author Phillipa Ashley, from Staffordshire, who has written A Special Cornish Christmas.

Author Erin Green, who has written From Shetland With Love At Christmas, will also be present and explaining her inspiration.

They will both be interviewed by local author, book blogger and publisher Kim Nash, from Hednesford.

The audience will be able to meet te authors an gain an incite into their work.

There will also be a pop-up Waterstones store as well as festive treats and refreshments on offer.

Rachel Gentle, from Cannock, the museum's visitor services officer, said: "We started out meet-the-author events about three years ago and they prove very popular.

"We are really looking forward to this events as it is about two years since we held our last one because of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions.

"These events are generally a sell-out as people get to meet their favourite authors.

"We have already booked another for February, called Love Reading, which will not surprisingly be based on romantic fiction.

"Admission to the Festive Fiction event is £8 and people can book a place by calling the museum on 01543 877666."