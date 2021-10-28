Railway artefacts destined for the tip set to go on auction and fetch hundreds

Mark Holder with the old railway artefacts

The station signs, instruction books and signal plates had been left in the garden for 40 yeas and were destined for the scrap heap before a Cannock railway expert saved them.

Now, through Hansons Auctioneers the 'railwayana' is being put up for auction and is expected to fetch more than £2,000.

Mark Holder, Hansons railwayana expert, said: “I was called for some advice by the lady owner. She explained that her late husband had a number of items he’d collected from his years as a railwayman. She needed to have a clear out and was considering sending the items to a scrapyard.

“I conducted a home visit and was stunned - and delighted - by what I found. Fascinating pieces emerged - and all the items were worthy of auction. The collection had been kept in the garden for more than 40 years but everything had survived and was in pretty good shape."

He added: “Highlights included a rare Ince railway station sign in its original, unrestored ex-service condition. It’s now set for auction on October 29 with a guide price of £200-£400. I also discovered a pre-war Railway Rules and Regulations Books with a 1889 Infantry Drill Book. That has an estimate of £60-£80.

“The major collection includes books, wagon plates, semaphore signal finials and more. Most of the finds will be included in Hansons’ Toy and Nostalgia Auction at Bishton Hall in Staffordshire on Friday, October 29."

“Another interesting item is an original ‘Kenilworth’ signal box name board with wooden backing and cast-iron lettering. It will be offered in Hansons’ December 4 Toy and Nostalgia Auction. Overall, I would expect the collection to make between £1,500 and £2,000. There is huge demand for original and rare railwayana like this.

“Hansons’ monthly Nostalgia and Toy sales at Bishton Hall are proving popular, the September auction achieved an overall sales figure of £100,000. Toys, railwayana and model trains are growing in popularity.”