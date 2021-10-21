Woman grabbed by man while walking down street in Cannock

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to Stafford Road in Cannock around 4.30pm on Monday, October 18 after a woman was reportedly grabbed by an unknown male.

The woman resisted and the suspect, who was wearing a black hoody and black trousers, immediately fled from the scene.

The force has launched an investigation and is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers responded to reports of a suspicious incident on Stafford Road, Cannock.

"At approximately 4:30pm on Monday, a female was reportedly grabbed by an unknown male whilst walking down the street.

"She resisted and the suspect immediately fled the location.

"The male was wearing a black hoody with black trousers at the time of the incident.

"An investigation is currently ongoing.

"Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 538 of 18 October or call 101.