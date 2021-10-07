Heath Hayes beauty salon in the running for national award

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......07/10/2021 Julia Ball, owner of the Tonic day spar in Heath Hayes has been nominated for the Employer of the year in the Professional Beauty awards. Pictured with staff , left, Lisa Chard and Ellie Smith..

Julia Ball runs Tonic Day Spa, Hednesford Road, and is in the running to win Employer of the Year at the award ceremony in London next week.

The 48-year-old employs more than 20 staff after building up her business for 22 years and is looking forward to the glittering ceremony at The Brewery.

She said: "I am really looking forward to the ceremony. I really try to be a good employer, I always train my staff and am flexible so parents can work for me without having to be in work by 9am.

"I am also very structured with my HR and I try to offer awards for good performance and want to foster a great working environment."

Julia is heading to London with her sister who has been at her side for 20 years working as the company's secretary.

She said: "My sister has supported me so I am taking her to the awards ceremony with me. It would be great to bring the award back to Heath Hayes. I am from Willenhall but ended up by mistake but I love the place after getting so much support from my customers over the years. I now live in Cheslyn Hay and could not imagine being anywhere else."