Two taken to hospital in house fire drama near Cannock

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Emergency crews were called to the property situated off Rugeley Road, in Hazel Slade, at about 12.30am on Friday.

Two engines based at Cannock Fire Station tackled the flames and smoke in the bathroom of the first floor and wer able to put it out within 30minutes of arriving a the scene.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a woman was given oxygen at the scene due to smoke inhalation and was later taken by ambulance to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment. A man was also taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Both were discharged from hospital at 3.35pm on the same day.