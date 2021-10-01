Two taken to hospital in house fire drama near Cannock

Emergency crews were called to the property situated off Rugeley Road, in Hazel Slade, at about 12.30am on Friday.
Two engines based at Cannock Fire Station tackled the flames and smoke in the bathroom of the first floor and wer able to put it out within 30minutes of arriving a the scene.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a woman was given oxygen at the scene due to smoke inhalation and was later taken by ambulance to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment. A man was also taken to hospital for precautionary checks.
Both were discharged from hospital at 3.35pm on the same day.
The brigade added that an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.