Fundraiser from Heath Hayes completes epic challenge for charity

A former travel consultant who is retraining to become an art teacher has completed a 1,250 mile solo cycling trip from John O'Groats to Lands End to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Arron Bryan, aged 34, from Heath Hayes began his gruelling enterprise on August 16 and finally completed his challenge on September 4.

Unlike many people who have taken on a similar challenge, Arron was not supported on his trip and had no back-up help if things went wrong.

He said: "It was my first time bike-packing and carrying my food and equipment.

"I was totally unsupported and things did go wrong when my gear-cable snapped and I was stuck on the Pennines.

"Fortunately, I called a local person who ran a bike shop and he came out and rescued me in my hour of need.

"During the challenge I stayed at bed-and-breakfasts or with friends and was cycling for 19 days but rested in Cannock for one day on my way down.

"With no-one to challenge me I had to know my own limits and averaged about 65 miles each day,

"On one day I did about 100 miles and also the equivalent of going up Scafell Pike twice.

"I felt quite relieved to finish the trip and afterwards I could really feel the fatigue in my bones.

"The good news is that I have already raised more than I expected for the charity with donations to my justgiving,com/arrondoesjogle website now totalling £505.

"I am hoping that more could still come in from generous donors.

"Currently I am training at Staffordshire University for my post graduate certificate of education to become an art teacher.