Female biker airlifted to hospital after serious Cannock crash

By James VukmirovicCannockPublished:

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a collision with a car at a busy roundabout.

The crash happened at the Mill Green Island next to the West Midlands Designer Outlet
The crash happened at the Mill Green Island next to the West Midlands Designer Outlet

The crash happened at the Mill Green Island next to the West Midlands Designer Outlet in Cannock at around 9.45am on Friday.

An air ambulance was sent to the roundabout, which connects the A460 Eastern Way and the A5190 Lichfield Road

The female biker was given specialist trauma care at the scene before being flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

Nobody else is thought to have been injured in the crash.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Crews arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist, a woman, with serious injuries.

"She was given specialist trauma care at the scene before being flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital, with treatment continuing on route."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

Staffordshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Cannock
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News