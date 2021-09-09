Cannock Fire Station team ready to wash your car

Firefighters Abbi Walker, Sam Knight, Laura Aldred and watch manager Rus Brown have sponges at the ready

Crews will be on hand at Cannock Fire Station, located on Hednesford Road, this Saturday (September 11) preparing to get cars gleaming bright.

The car wash will be carried out in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

It will form part of the charity’s national car wash event being staged across the country.

The event will see many firefighters opening station doors and preparing to offer their services to get vehicles clean and looking their best.

They will be staging the events to raise vital funds for the charity which helps support injured firefighters and their families.

Drivers can turn up at Cannock Fire Station from 10am to 3pm on the day and watch as their vehicles get special treatment from the crews.

They will be expected to make a small donation to the charity in return for their cars being given the wash and brush-up treatment.