Former pub to be converted into nursery and apartments

The former Stumble Inn, in Bridgtown, Cannock

The Stumble Inn off Walsall Road in Bridgtown, Cannock, is also set to include a base for Bridgtown Historical Society on the first floor as part of the change of use plans.

Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee approved the application to give the early Victorian building a new lease of life after visiting the site. It has been vacant since August 2019.

Two apartments will be created on the first floor alongside the heritage centre and the ground floor will be used as a nursery.

There could be up to 35 children at a time at the nursery, a report to the committee said, and drop-off and collection of the children would be staggered with children arriving between 7am and 9am and leaving between 12pm and 4 pm with a few staying until 5pm or 6pm.

Planning committee members previously considered the plans at a meeting in May but deferred their decision so they could view the site and seek more information about parking arrangements.

Six parking spaces will be provided for the nursery and staff, the report said, with two spaces for the heritage centre and 13 spaces for residents and visitors to the site.

The application was recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Applicant Sarah Pritchard told Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee in May the empty premises had been broken into on four separate occasions and syringes had been found.

“Although it is sad to see the loss of a pub the owner has tried to sell it as a going concern for some years”, she added. “It is a very difficult market locally to make money in.