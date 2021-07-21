Residents speak out against meadow development plans in Cannock

The meadow At Muldoon Close, Chadsmoor, Cannock

The open space next to Muldoon Close, Chadsmoor, is enjoyed by residents of all ages, including children who play there and dog walkers, residents have said.

But there are now fears that houses could be built on the meadow following the launch of a pre-consultation questionnaire online.

The questionnaire is now no longer available to view online and there is no planning application online at Cannock Chase Council’s website.

A Facebook group, Save the Muldoon Meadow, has more than 900 members. Two residents fighting the development spoke against the plans and brought a petition signed by almost 500 people to this month’s full Cannock Chase Council meeting.

Shara Allanson, who attended the meeting with Rachel Birch, said: “During the pandemic the NHS has promoted the five ways of wellbeing. We are advised to utilise green space we have for our mental health and get exercise, which takes pressure off the NHS by reducing illnesses relating to obesity and depression.

“To develop on an open space would be detrimental to our mental and physical health and our residents who use it daily for exercise and pet walking. It is also a safe place for the local children to meet up, experience nature and play. Elderly people also use it regularly so they can get their exercise – it’s not easy for them to make it as far as Heath Hayes.

“The impact will also be severely detrimental to local wildlife, which is something we are keen to protect. We see foxes, badgers, birds, field mice and even bluebells, which are a protected species.

“Our vital services such as schools, doctors and road infrastructure simply cannot cope with the traffic they already have. Creating more development is going to cause more trouble – it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured, especially with a school being in the area.

“We’re prepared to fight the development at every stage. It’s in the wrong place. We don’t want this green space destroyed, it is a hidden gem.”

The pair were told that when an application is put forward for the site it will be considered by the council’s planning committee – and they were encouraged to put their concerns forward at that stage too.

Deputy leader of the council Bryan Jones said: “I grew up in that area and it holds a special place in my heart.

“I think this is a great example of democracy that you have come today to present a deputation and petition. We also welcome that you are campaigning in your community, I applaud you both for that.