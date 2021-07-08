Rocket the British bulldog hard to please despite England win

Rocket the Bulldog will be supporting England on Sunday for the big final

The picture of the adorable patriotic pooch was one of scores submitted by Express & Star readers after England’s extra time win over Denmark.

Rocket – who is more than a little lazy according to his owner – has been wearing his England colours for every match so far throughout the tournament.

The latest success saw Rocket proudly displaying the cross of St George as England booked their date in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Chanel Dunning, Rocket’s owner, said he would be sticking with tradition and will be putting on his shirt on Sunday.

Chanel, 32, who lives in Cannock with her partner Richard James and six year-old-son Hugo, said that while Rocket looks the part, he’s not actually been that bothered about the performances put up by Gareth Southgate’s side.

She said: “He did watch he game last night but he was not impressed at all!

“We celebrate and he goes crazy but it does not interest him.”

Chanel said the family would be sitting down to watch the final, adding “Rocket will be watching it, he has not got a choice – I’ve got a family of boys!”

While he certainly looks the part Chanel said that Rocket is not one for running around in the way the England side do.

She said: “He is lovely, the most laid back dog ever. He gets on with everyone – dogs and people, he just wants attention, but he is very very lazy!”

