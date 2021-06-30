Fans go wild as England beat Germany - in pictures

About 250 delighted fans celebrated at Bar Sport, in Cannock, as match heroes Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling scored Fans at Cannock’s Bar Sport were celebrating as England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros at Wembley Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Jake Pidgley and Craig Holland at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock Watching the match at Bar Sport, Cannock

About 250 delighted fans were on their feet at Bar Sport, in Cannock, as match heroes Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling scored. There was plenty of singing of ‘It’s Coming Home’ at the venue in High Green.

Overjoyed fan Harrison Bamfield, 20, of Wood Common Grange, Pelsall, Walsall, said: “The win was absolutely brilliant to see. The place was buzzing with cheers every time the boys scored. We were jumping in the air. I bet people could hear us shouting for miles around.”

Harrison Bamfield, went with his dad Nigel, 60, stepbrother Sam Thomson, 30, friends Jack Webster and Sam Jones, both 20.

He added: “It’s quite exciting and the game’s been a lot better than I expected. It should have been 1-0 at half time."

The defeat put to rest England's 55-year furlough for a win over Germany in the knockout stage of a major competition.

Warm weather and the match attracted around 250 fans, many dressed in white three lion T-shirts, to the High Green venue which has a beer garden set up on a section of the car park.

Danielle Jackson, 24, of Kingscroft Concrete and Grab Hire, watched alongside partner Mike Lycett, 24, of Bridgtown.

Jake Pidgley and Craig Holland at Bar Sport, Cannock

“I love watching football when it’s England playing. I do think we’re going to win the Euros this time. I love the atmosphere of it all,” she said.

Edward Evans, of Sidon Hill Way, Hawks Green, Cannock, said: “It’s brilliant to see everyone supporting England. It’s a lovely sunny evening and I’m here to support Southgate and the guys.”

Among those lucky enough to get tickets to watch on the screens was Andy Davis, 35, a bricklayer, of Red Lion Lane, Norton Canes, who was there with friends Liam Brown, Adam Beaman, Dean Lawless and Richard Lloyd.

He said: “It’s been too much of a defensive game. I’m an Aston Villa fan and I think Jack Grealish should have been in the starting line-up.

“I’ve come with my classmates. We all went to Cardinal Griffin School here in Cannock in 1987. We grew up watching England play in Euro 1996 which was a much more entertaining game.

“We’re having a good time, though. I think England will win this game,” Andy said.

Connor Wall, 23, a plumber, of Mackay Road, Bloxwich, said: “I think the match is brilliant and I’m definitely enjoying myself tonight. I’ve come to watch the match with about 12 of my mates from Walsall. It gives a feeling of being free.

“I think England will win this game.”

“It’s nice to see all the lads after the year we’ve had with the lockdowns. It’s nice to be see out and about having a good time.”

Charlie Ross, 25, a painter, of Kingswood Drive, Great Wyrley, said:” I’ve been to this venue to watch sports a few times. It’s really good.”

A number of football fans were also gathered at the neighbouring Newhall Arms, also in High Green.

Sandy Davis, 47, a stonemason, of Pye Green Road, Cannock, said: “The first half was a bit boring, but the match was very good in the second half. Sterling got much better and did what he was there to do.”

