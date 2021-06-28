Rowing challenge to mark 30th anniversary of Chase Leisure Centre

Fitness instructor Guy Etchells and fitness co-ordinator Natalie Cadwallader celebrating Chase Leisure Centre's 30th birthday Fitness instructor Guy Etchells and fitness co-ordinator Natalie Cadwallader celebrating Chase Leisure Centre's 30th birthday

The anniversary on Tuesday marks the time the former swimming baths in Cannock were refurbished as a leisure centre and officially opened in 1991.

Staff will be obeying Covid-19 safety precautions but are hoping visiting enthusiasts will take part in the fun by taking part in a one-day 30,000-metre rowing challenge.

Each person will be asked to sign up to do their part in achieving the marathon.

Fitness instructor Guy Etchells, aged 51, from Bridgnorth, said: "Despite restrictions we felt we had to mark the occasion and hope to put a smile on people' faces.

"We will be dressing up and I will be greeting my Young At Heart class in a pirate costume.

"Visitors who really want to enter into the spirit of things are also being encouraged to dress up and we will have an inflatable frame so people can have photographs taken."

Guy added: "We will be placing balloons in different parts of the centre during the six days of celebrations and hoping to highlight through FaceBook the different areas of the centre which was refurbished three years ago.

"We have more than 100 classes, including virtual ones for those at home, a new cycle studio and a functional circuit-style zone.

"The main gym has 176 work stations and there are three swimming pools, an 18-hole golf course, a well-being centre and a GP-referral scheme for people coming out of hospital and needing physiotherapy.

"I like gardening and will be placing items about A Guy in the Garden on FaceBook and the Inspired Cannock Chase FaceBook site and filming items from Bridgnorth and Staffordshire.

"This has been proving very popular with people while pandemic restrictions have been in force and I think a lot of members enjoy the gardening show.