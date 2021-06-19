Fox cubs saved thanks to quick thinking of workers

The cubs had been seen wandering around the site in Cannock (Image by Site Clear Solutions)

Some of the workers at Site Clear Solutions who looked after the cubs (Image by Site Clear Solutions)

The work done by the workers to help the cubs saw members of Cuan Wildlife Rescue, from Much Wenlock in Shropshire, travel down to take over the care and treatment of the cubs.

A spokesman for Site Clear Solutions said on Facebook: "It's just all in a day's work at Site Clear. One minute the lads are recycling waste, the next they could give Pet Rescue a run for their money.

"The quick thinking of the lads at Site Clear's yard resulted in the rescue of two very poorly fox cubs.

"Having been abandoned, the lads set about to try and recover the cubs who had been roaming around the yard.

"They fed the cubs over a couple of days and encouraged them into the cage.

"Unfortunately one cub didn't make it but the other two siblings did.

"We are pleased to say that Cuan Wildlife Rescue travelled down to our site to take over the care and treatment of the cubs.

"Hats off to the lads for giving these beautiful creatures a second chance in life."

Site Clear Solutions have also set up a donations page for people to donate funds towards the work Site Clear Solutions do.