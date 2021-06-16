Taste of Nepal comes to Cannock

Sanjog Gaire has opened business doing traditional Nepalese food, the Darshan Nepal, Cannock. 07492 310650 Pictured, left,manager, Saurav Gotame and head chef Sanjog Gaire... COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/06/2021 Sanjog Gaire has opened business doing traditional Nepalese food, the Darshan Nepal, Cannock. 07492 310650 Pictured, left,manager, Saurav Gotame and head chef Sanjog Gaire...

The owner and head chef of Darshan Nepal is Sanjog Gaire who has been in the UK for more than five years and lives in Wolverhampton.

He also runs the kitchen at the Desi Yew Tree in Pool Street, Wolverhampton, but is now also running his own place at Walsall Road in Bridgtown.

Manager Saurav Gotame said the new business had created 10 full and part-time jobs.

"Our customers are already saying we have brought something different to the area. They like the way we present our dishes and the fine dining service we offer.

"Nepal is a very diverse country with more than 120 spoken languages and many ethnic groups. Nepalese cuisine combines many different types of food," said Mr Gotame.

The new restaurant opened during lockdown in February offering takeaway but since May 17 has been able to offer an indoor dining experience.

Initially it has 53 covers, but that will expand to 96 when the upstairs is opened as well.

Currently the restaurant is limited by the rule of six but once that is lifted will also be available for special event bookings.

It is open Monday to Thursday from 4pm, Fridays from 3pm, Saturdays 2pm and Sundays 1pm.

"Because Nepal lies between India and China our cusine is heavily influenced by both those countries, but our curried are tweaked in a Nepalese style and we offer noodles and dumplings with many dishes.

"Chicken Momo with dumplings, Himalaycn chicken and Kathmandu chicken curry are proving most popular with our customers so far.