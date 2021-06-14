Smoke pours from huge Cannock lorry fire

CannockPublished:

Smoke is billowing out from Cannock's landfill site after a lorry caught fire.

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 14/06/2021 Lorry fire at Cannock Biffa Poplar landfill..
Residents are being advised to keep their windows closed as dramatic photos show thick plumes of black smoke filling the sky above the Staffordshire town.

The effects of the fire, at the Biffa Poplars Landfill in Lichfield Road, can be seen from the other side of Cannock.

Staffordshire Fire Service has tweeted to say multiple crews using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus are currently dealing with the blaze, which is not far from McArthurGlen's recently opened Designer Outlet West Midlands

"Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut," the service said on Twitter.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen filling the sky

More to follow.

