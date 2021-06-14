First World War re-enactors raise money to help boy, 12, get prosthetic leg

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/06/21 .Alan and Jacky Baldwin from Lichfield Barracks, accept the hamper from Kerry Flint and manager Sophia Evans from Sainsbury's, Cannock. The hamper is being donated towards a fundraiser for a little boy with rare bone cancer..

The "Tommies" collected prizes donated by staff for a fundraising event taking place at the Staffordshire Regiment Museum in Whittington, Lichfield, on June 26.

Nine re-enactors will be taking part and hope to raise funds for 12-year-old Ashton Hulme, who needs a prosthetic leg.

Among those taking part will be the boy's grandfather, 64-year-old Rob Wantling, from Newcastle-Under-Lyne, who is a volunteer at the museum.

They plan to spend 26 hours in a reconstruction of a frontline trench at the museum and will be carrying equipment used during the Great War and living the day as "Tommies" in the trenches to raise vital funds.

Ashton Hulme

Ashton Hulme, was signed as a goalkeeper with the Under-12 Crewe Alexandra Football Club and has also been a keen cricketer.

He was diagnosed as having a rare form of bone cancer in December and in April he underwent surgery to amputate his lower right leg.

Now an appeal has been launched on a Justgiving page to raise funds for a prosthetic limb which will enable Ashton to continue to play the sports he loves.

Kerry Flint, a Sainsbury's ambassador based at the Cannock store, said: "After hearing of this very good cause we just had to get involved.

"We were only too happy to help by providing £50 of shop vouchers, £50 of Argos vouchers and a family picnic hamper, all of which will be used as prizes in a raffle at the event at the museum."

Ashton's grandad, Rob Wantling, who is a volunteer at The Staffordshire Regiment Museum and will be spending 24 hours in a replica trench

Hilary Hinks, a member of the educational team at the museum, said: "This will be the first charity event organised by The Friends of the Staffordshire Regiment Museum.

"The museum will open at 10am and closes at 4pm and the re-enactors will be going into the trenches at 10am on June 26 and will be taking part in a dismissal parade at noon on June 27.

"Ashton's grandfather, Rob, will be dressed in the uniform of a North Staffordshire soldier of the Great War.